CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CMAX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. On average, analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

