Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $42,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $338.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.79 and its 200-day moving average is $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $340.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

