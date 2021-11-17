Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 6,515 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

