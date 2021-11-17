Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,755 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRSP opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $84.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

