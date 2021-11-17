Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 18,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $271.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

