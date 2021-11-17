Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.