Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSOC. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000.

NYSEARCA TSOC opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

