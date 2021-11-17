Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 871 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

