Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average of $242.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $160.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.25. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

