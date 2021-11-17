Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 758 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter.

JHML opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

