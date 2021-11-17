Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to report sales of $34.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $34.48 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 526.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 98.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth $62,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARE stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

