CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 184,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 232,084 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

