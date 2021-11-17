Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 16,525.0% from the October 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.55%.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

