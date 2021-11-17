Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$25.00 at UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.98.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,238. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$31.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

