Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CG opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -7.35%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

