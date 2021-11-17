Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.74

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 1900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

