Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.89. 4,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a P/E ratio of -88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,945,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Central Puerto by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

