Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,741 shares of company stock worth $2,040,087. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

