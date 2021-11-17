Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $409.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $409.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.50.

NYSE:CRL opened at $394.71 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $224.06 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

