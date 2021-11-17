Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

