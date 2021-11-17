Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of PAR Technology worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

