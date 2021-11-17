Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of UMH Properties worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

