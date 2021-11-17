Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

