Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $7,192,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,095,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,981 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

