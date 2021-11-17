Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

