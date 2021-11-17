Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.37% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

FNDE opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

