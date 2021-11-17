Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $3.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.