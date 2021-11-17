Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $451.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.65. The company has a market capitalization of $424.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

