Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $112.99 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

