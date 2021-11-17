Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.