Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$10.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

CGIFF stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

