Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CHMI stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

