Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

