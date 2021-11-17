Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.