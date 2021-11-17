China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the production and sale of cement, concrete and related products and services. The company’s operating segment consists of Cement and Concrete. Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and related products. Concrete segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of concrete and related products. Its products include cement, ordinary portland cement, composite portland cement, clinker and concrete. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of CARCY opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. China Resources Cement has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.2396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

