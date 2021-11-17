China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 758.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

CSUAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 26,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,469. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.