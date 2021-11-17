China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 758.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
CSUAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 26,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,469. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
