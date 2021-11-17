Chonk (CHONK) Price Tops $46.66

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $46.66 or 0.00077221 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2,349.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

