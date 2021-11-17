Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $9.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.32 billion and the highest is $9.67 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.69. 88,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

