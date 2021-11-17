CI Financial Corp (CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 14th

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CIXX stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.