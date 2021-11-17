CI Financial Corp (CIXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 14th

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
CIXX stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
