Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Purchases $79,500.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Stein bought 40,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

