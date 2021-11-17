Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in October

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 1,267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CIOXY remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 86,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s payout ratio is 28.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

