Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 874,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

