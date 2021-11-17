Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

