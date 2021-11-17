Citigroup Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.

NYSE SEAS opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

