Citigroup Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.91.
NYSE SEAS opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31.
In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after acquiring an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.