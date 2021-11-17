Citigroup Raises AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $6.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 85.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

