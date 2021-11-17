Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $256.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

