Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

