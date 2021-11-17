Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Up 9.7%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $50.16. 3,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $329,638,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $39,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

