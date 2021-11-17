ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the October 14th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.21.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

