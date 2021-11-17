Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Down 70.0% in October

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $484,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

